SIU Carbondale signs agreement with Spoon River College to offer bachelor degrees remotely

Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials (from left) Wendell Williams, associate...
Southern Illinois University Carbondale officials (from left) Wendell Williams, associate chancellor of enrollment management; Josi Rawls, associate director for transfer relations, and Sarah Jiter, undergraduate admissions director, celebrate the signing of a Saluki Step Ahead agreement with Spoon River College President Curt Oldfield and Holly Norton, vice president of educational and student services.(Courtesy of Russell Bailey/SIU)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University signed an agreement with a west central Illinois college to provide optional bachelor degrees remotely.

According to a release from SIU, Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Spoon River College President Curt Oldfield signed an agreement on Wednesday, August 2 for the Saluki Step Ahead program.

Established in 2021, the program enables students who graduate with an associate degree from partnering community colleges to complete their SIU bachelor’s degrees online in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, industrial management and applied engineering, information technology, nursing (RN to BSN), psychology and radiologic sciences.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Spoon River College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”

According to the release, established in 1959 with classes starting a year later, Spoon River College, then Canton Community College, became the first public junior college organized in west central Illinois.

The college district covers 1,566 square miles and includes portions of Fulton, McDonough, Mason, Schuler and Knox counties. It serves approximately 1,100 students and offers more than 25 transfer programs.

The Spoon River College agreement brings SIU Carbondale to more than 40 Saluki Step Ahead pacts that the university has with community college campuses in Illinois, Missouri and Texas so far.

According to SIU, students in the Saluki Step Ahead program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive an annual $4,000 scholarship.

