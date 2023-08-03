Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

SEMO Youth Shooters at the 2023 Grand National Youth Trapshooting Championships

Madison Cash took the High Overall Handicap Champion with the perfect score of 100 out of 100....
Madison Cash took the High Overall Handicap Champion with the perfect score of 100 out of 100. She is joined by Head Coach Donald Cash(SEMO Youth Shooters)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Youth Shooters bring home awards after traveling to Illinois for Trapshooting Championships.

Based out of Poplar Bluff Gun Club, the SEMO Youth Shooters recently traveled to the World Shooting Complex in Sparta, Ill., for the 2023 Grand National Youth Trapshooting Championships. The event ran from July 27-31 and consisted of Sporting Clays, Skeet, Handicaps, Doubles and Singles competitions.

Missouri had the third highest number of registered shooters with 268 people competing. SEMO brought home the following awards:

  • In the Singles event, Junior Class A got 2nd Place with a score of 960 out of 1000 clays hit. The squad includes Cooper Rideout, Logan Hart, Madison Cash, Eli White and Caleb Pierce.
  • Sub-Jr Class AA won 2nd place with a score of 961 out of 1000, which includes Noah Innes, Jack Wiseman, James Gambill, Truston Alexander and Matthew Gilliam.
  • Individual awards went to Kayden Smith for Pre-Sub Class D 3rd place and Garret Cooper, Jr. who won Gold Class C Champion.
  • In the Handicaps Event, Madison Cash took the High Overall Champion, Junior Lady Champion and ATA All American Points Trophy with the perfect score of 100 out of 100.
  • There was a shoot off between two of the SEMO Youth Shooters to determine 3rd and 4th place in the Sub-Jr Event. Truston Alexander took 3rd place, while Noah Innes took 4th place. They both shot a 98 out of 100.
  • For the Doubles event, Matthew Gilliam took the Sub-Jr Class C Champion award with a 95 out of 100. Matthew also took the High Over-All Sub-Jr AA Champion award with a combined score of 380 out of 400 clays in singles, handicaps and doubles.

Head Coach Donald Cash said the kids bringing home awards makes him proud.

“The amount of dedication and work that these kids, parents and coaches have put into this program shows when we go to a National event such as this.” Cash said. “That we are able to place and bring home awards is very gratifying and shows that our kids can shoot and be competitive with the best of the best in the nation!”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

