SEMO Football begins practice for 2023 season

SEMO Football holds first practice of 2023 season.
By Jess Todd
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO football team held their first practice on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 season.

The Redhawks took the field at Cape Central High School after rain early in the day made the grass fields at Rosengarten Athletic Complex unusable.

SEMO was voted No. 1 in the Big-South OVC Football Association preseason poll. The Redhawks open their season Sept. 2 at Kansas State.

