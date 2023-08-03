SEMO Football begins practice for 2023 season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO football team held their first practice on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 season.

The Redhawks took the field at Cape Central High School after rain early in the day made the grass fields at Rosengarten Athletic Complex unusable.

SEMO was voted No. 1 in the Big-South OVC Football Association preseason poll. The Redhawks open their season Sept. 2 at Kansas State.

