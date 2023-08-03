Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September

The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.(Jonathan Cutrer / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.0/Jim Greenhill / US Army National Guard / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.

The Saudi cut of 1 million barrels per day, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.

The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official in the kingdom’s Energy Ministry. The official added that the cut “can be extended or deepened” if the need arises.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the official said.

The move was widely expected by analysts.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash
The Du Quoin State Fair has finalized its 2023 Grandstand lineup.
Du Quoin State Fair announces complete 2023 Grandstand lineup; includes Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
$30K reward now offered for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
14 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball