Power outages reported in the Heartland
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night, August 2 and Thursday morning.
The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 99 customers
- Iron County: 134 customers
- Reynolds County: 12 customers
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 497 customers
- Butler County: 7 customers
- Cape Girardeau County: 185 customers
- Dunklin County: 1 customer
- Perry County: 473 customers
- Wayne County: 2 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Perry County: 45 customers
- Randolph County: 3 customers
Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives
- Jackson County: 1 customer
- Randolph County: 4 customers
Pennyrile Electric
- Lyon County: 65 customers
West Kentucky Rural Electric
- Calloway County: 6 customers
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation
- Ballard County: 1 customer
- Marshall County: 2 customers
