Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night, August 2 and Thursday morning.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 99 customers

Iron County: 134 customers

Reynolds County: 12 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 497 customers

Butler County: 7 customers

Cape Girardeau County: 185 customers

Dunklin County: 1 customer

Perry County: 473 customers

Wayne County: 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

Perry County: 45 customers

Randolph County: 3 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

Jackson County: 1 customer

Randolph County: 4 customers

Pennyrile Electric

Lyon County: 65 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric

Calloway County: 6 customers

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation

Ballard County: 1 customer

Marshall County: 2 customers

