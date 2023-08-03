Heartland Votes
Power outages reported in the Heartland

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night, August 2 and Thursday morning.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night, August 2 and Thursday morning.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 4:30 a.m.:

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 99 customers
  • Iron County: 134 customers
  • Reynolds County: 12 customers

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 497 customers
  • Butler County: 7 customers
  • Cape Girardeau County: 185 customers
  • Dunklin County: 1 customer
  • Perry County: 473 customers
  • Wayne County: 2 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Perry County: 45 customers
  • Randolph County: 3 customers

Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives

  • Jackson County: 1 customer
  • Randolph County: 4 customers

Pennyrile Electric

  • Lyon County: 65 customers

West Kentucky Rural Electric

  • Calloway County: 6 customers

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation

  • Ballard County: 1 customer
  • Marshall County: 2 customers

