Perryville Assistant Chief of Police Bill Jones passes away after battle with cancer

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Assistant Chief of Police has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The Perryville Police Department said Major William “Bill” Jones passed away on August 2, 2023 at his home.

“There is a huge hole in our blue family,” Chief of Police Direk Hunt stated. “When you work with someone as long as we have, you become family. We grieve with Paula and Amy and the rest of his family. He was a mentor to so many officers both in the police and fire departments. Not only within our departments but across the state. His loss is felt by all of us. He was a wealth of knowledge and experience which the loss of will be felt for years.”

Major Jones began serving in Perryville in 1983 as a Reserve Officer.

In addition to his service with Perryville Police Jones was an Assistant Fire Chief and the City of Perryville’s Emergency Manager.

He also served as an Elder at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.