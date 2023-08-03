More storms, more chances for flooding on the way

Good evening, Heartland. Tonight looks drier, but we do have more chances for storms overnight. Current models show chances coming in northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois around 3 am and continuing through the morning. Make sure to have devices charged and ringers turned on in case of severe thunderstorms. A flood watch is in effect because of this extra rain, on top of the rain from Wednesday into Thursday morning’s storms, until noon on Friday. If you see water on the roads, it is very important not to drive through it. Any amount of water on the roads is very dangerous.

Looking to Friday, there are more chances of storms in the early morning and overnight into Saturday. This storm pattern continues throughout Sunday. Monday we will see a little break from the rain and 90 degree temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 80s heading into the next work week but more scattered storms could be on the way.

