Mo. drought monitor update 8/3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The latest drought monitor shows things are a bit worse in parts of southeast Missouri than they were this time last week.

According to the latest update on Thursday, August 3, “severe drought” conditions have spread into Wayne and Butler Counties.”

Meanwhile, the northeastern parts of Cape Girardeau County are seeing improvements.

Statewide, close to 19 percent of the state is dealing with an “extreme drought.”

