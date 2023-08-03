Missouri to check Medicaid eligibility of 1M people currently getting benefit

Heartland Votes
Dr. Ryan Vaisler, a physician at Ozarks Healthcare Family Medicine, said the time change could mean significant changes in everyone's health.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri is in the process of checking the Medicaid eligibility of more than a million people currently enrolled in the Medicaid program.

The Missouri Department of Social Services oversees eligibility for Missouri HealthNet, which is the state’s Medicaid program and is now in charge of overseeing the review that is expected to be completed by May 2024.

Timing of Reviews

The timing is tied to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic started in 2020, the federal government told Missouri, and other states, to pause annual reviews of Medicaid eligibility for people who were already enrolled.

Fast forward three years to and the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 ended. As of April 1, 2023, Missouri is once again required to check the eligibility of anyone who is enrolled in MO HealthNet.

What to Expect

Missouri’s Family Support Division will notify people by mail if they are required to complete an annual renewal.

If the FDS has enough information to check eligibility, your letter will say that your coverage is renewed and there is nothing else you need to do. If FSD needs more information, you will get a form that you will be required to return.

Anyone who is also enrolled in one of the state’s managed care plans may also be notified from their managed care plan.

According to information provided by the Department of Social Services, you should receive the letter about a month before your annual renewal is due.

A full timeline for the process is available online at mydss.mo.gov.

Steps to Take

There are three steps the Department of Social Services asks anyone who currently has MO HealthNet coverage to take.

Update Your Address

The DSS will notify people by mail about the annual renewal. That means the department needs the current address of the person covered by MO HealthNet.

If the person’s address has changed in the last 3 years, you will need to update your contact information. The change can be reporting a online, by visiting your local FSD Resource Center, or by calling 855-373-4636.

Create an Account

The FSD recommends creating an account in its FSD Benefit Portal. The department will send important updates about the annual renewal through the portal.

Anyone with an account is able to find when their annual renewal is due, according to the department.

To create an account, simply visit the FSD Benefit Portal and follow the prompts.

Complete Your Annual Renewal

If FSD needs more information to see if you still qualify for MO HealthNet coverage, you will get a form in the mail and loaded to your FSD Benefit Portal, if you have one.

Complete, sign, and submit this form by the deadline in your letter to avoid the risk of losing healthcare coverage.

