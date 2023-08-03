‘Love at first sight’: couple from Paris welcomes baby girl through a KC surrogate

Eddye and Yohann hold their newborn daughter, Cassilya, in the Research Medical Center NICU.
Eddye and Yohann hold their newborn daughter, Cassilya, in the Research Medical Center NICU.(RMC)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It may seem like a movie plot, but the love story of Eddye and Yohann from Paris, France, is completely true. And, it’s starting its next chapter right here in Kansas City.

In 2019, Eddye and Yohann met in Paris and, immediately, they both knew that the other was “the one.” They moved in together within three weeks and quickly knew they wanted to start a family together. Unfortunately, this became the first conflict in their love story plot because, in France, surrogacy is illegal.

Eddye and Yohann knew they would have to look elsewhere.

After three years of time, effort and money spent, the couple found a surrogate in none other than Kansas City. In early 2023, the surrogate became pregnant with a due date in early September.

Eddye and Yohann were able to stay up to date with the pregnancy from afar, checking in on their “hero surrogate” and baby regularly and attending OB checkups virtually.

Everything was going perfectly until July 11 when Eddye and Yohann got the news that no parents want to hear– the surrogate was admitted to Research Medical Center (RMC) with severe pre-eclampsia and was going to be induced.

On July 13, the couple watched the delivery of their baby girl on Facetime as they boarded a flight to the United States. The surrogate and their daughter made it through delivery safely and are both recovering.

Cassilya (”Cass-EEL-yuh”) was born at 32 weeks with a full head of black hair. She was 4 lbs at birth but is growing healthily in the NICU.

Cassilya is happy and healthy in the NICU.
Cassilya is happy and healthy in the NICU.(RMC)

Her parents are staying at the Ronald McDonald House and “have fallen in love with Kansas City.” After meeting with the RMC Chaplain, Rachel, to discuss how they were coping with Cassilya’s early delivery, Eddye and Yohann decided to move their wedding date- and location- to Kansas City.

Eddye and Yohann, accompanied by their nurse, doctor and caregiver friends at RMC, are set to be married in the hospital’s chapel on August 3.

Cassilya will be in attendance, wearing a white dress with hand-stitched flowers that was gifted to her by the nursing staff.

The wedding cake and cupcakes are donations from the Sweet and Salty Bakery and the HCA’s professional photographer will be providing photography and videography service.

KCTV5 will have a reporter present at the ceremony. Stay tuned for coverage as Eddye and Yohann tie the knot in their love story that’s four years in the making!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flash flooding made it difficult to see where the road began and yards ended in this Sikeston...

Heavy downpours flood roadways, neighborhoods in the Heartland

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marsha Heller
Heavy downpours from Thursday's storms have caused flash flooding in parts of the Heartland.

News

Geno Hess is among 35 players named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason...

Geno Hess named to 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
Southeast Missouri State University graduate running back, Geno Hess, is among 35 players named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

News

Several communities are still dealing with flash flooding this afternoon

Flash flooding in Heartland neighborhoods

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Several communities are still dealing with flash flooding this afternoon

News

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill today to establish a new program that...

Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Farm to Foodbank Program in Illinois

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill today to establish a new program that will benefit food banks and local farmers.

News

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day on August...

Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day.

Latest News

News

35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett, Mo. has been sentenced to serve over 130 months in...

Kennett man sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
A Dunklin County man has been sentenced to serve over a decade in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

News

Shania Davis, of University Park, Ill., was one of 50 students attending the month-long...

SIU incoming freshman wins free fall tuition through scholars program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Shania Davis, of University Park, Ill., was one of 50 students attending the month-long Exploratory Student Advisement program for incoming freshmen in July and the first to receive a scholarship.

Traffic

Heartland Road Projects.

Heartland Road Projects

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heartland News
Here are road projects going on in the Heartland. Drive safely!

News

Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...

Power outages reported in the Heartland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marsha Heller
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night, August 2 and Thursday morning.

News

Governor Mike Parson recently approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety...

Gov. Parson approves $50M to expand School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Governor Mike Parson recently approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program.

News

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday, August 3, things are a bit worse in parts of...

Mo. drought monitor update 8/3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
The latest drought monitor shows things are a bit worse in parts of southeast Missouri than they were this time last week.