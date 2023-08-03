Kennett man sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man has been sentenced to serve over a decade in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

On August 3, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that 35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett was sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison. He was sentenced for the offenses of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Renfro appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

At a guilty plea hearing in April, Renfro admitted that beginning in May 2022, and continuing through June 23, 2022, he and another were working with John Andrew Schoolcraft to distribute methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County.

According to a release from the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conducted controlled drug buys of meth from Renfro and the others involved. The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s Kennett residence where officers seized over four pounds of meth.

