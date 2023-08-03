Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Kennett man sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison

35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett, Mo. has been sentenced to serve over 130 months in...
35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett, Mo. has been sentenced to serve over 130 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man has been sentenced to serve over a decade in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

On August 3, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that 35-year-old Jammie Renfro of Kennett was sentenced to serve 130 months in federal prison. He was sentenced for the offenses of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Renfro appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

At a guilty plea hearing in April, Renfro admitted that beginning in May 2022, and continuing through June 23, 2022, he and another were working with John Andrew Schoolcraft to distribute methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County.

According to a release from the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conducted controlled drug buys of meth from Renfro and the others involved. The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s Kennett residence where officers seized over four pounds of meth.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash
The Du Quoin State Fair has finalized its 2023 Grandstand lineup.
Du Quoin State Fair announces complete 2023 Grandstand lineup; includes Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Reward up to $42,500 for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City

Latest News

Geno Hess is among 35 players named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason...
Geno Hess named to 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill today to establish a new program that...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Farm to Foodbank Program in Illinois
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial will “go orange” for Agent Orange Awareness Day on August...
Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial to ‘go orange’ for Agent Orange Awareness Day
Shania Davis, of University Park, Ill., was one of 50 students attending the month-long...
SIU incoming freshman wins free fall tuition through scholars program