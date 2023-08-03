Heartland Votes
Hundreds of hospitals have lost childbirth units, report says

FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost...
FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost childbirth units over the past five years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - About 300 hospitals have shut down their childbirth units in the past five years, according to a report from the March of Dimes.

It found about 1 in 10 women who gave birth last year lived more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital.

The report indicated more than one-third of counties in the United States are what it calls “maternity care deserts.”

The problem affects rural areas the most.

Eight counties in Texas have that designation, according to the March of Dimes. The organization said the demand for care in that state has increased since abortion restrictions took effect.

Other states with the highest rates of maternity care deserts include North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

