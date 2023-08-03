Heavy downpours flood roadways, neighborhoods in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Storms have dumped inches of rain in some locations in the Heartland on Thursday morning, July.

The heavy downpours have caused flash flooding, which has impacted residents in Sikeston, Chaffee, Delta and throughout Bollinger County.

In Sikeston, photos show the street of one neighborhood inundated with water. It’s difficult to see where the street begins and yards end.

Flash flooding made it difficult to see where the road began and yards ended in this Sikeston neighborhood. (Source: cNews/Julia)

The same can be said in and around Chaffee.

This front yard in Chaffee looks more like a pond after heavy downpours early Thursday morning, August 3. (Source: cNews/Scott Hinton)

In Bollinger County, the sheriff’s office reported there were flooded and blocked roadways throughout the county and within the city limits of Marble Hill.

Drivers are urged to be cautious while traveling and to never drive through water covered roadways.

A water gauge at the Madison-Bollinger County line on Highway 72 shows almost 5.5 inches of rain.

This rain gauge at the Madison-Bollinger County line on Hwy. 72 shows nearly 5.5 inches of rain on Thursday, August 3. (Source: cNews/Dorothy Truska)

