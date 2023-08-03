Gov. Parson approves $50M to expand School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson recently approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

They say the grant program, which supports school safety improvements in local education agencies, aims to support physical security upgrades and associated technology (door locks, monitoring systems), bleeding control kits, epinephrine auto-injectors and automatic external defibrillators.

According to DESE, the new round of funding is now also available to nonpublic schools.

“The $20 million from the first round of School Safety Grant Program funding, made available through the Fiscal Year 2023 early supplemental budget bill, helped 169 LEAs address safety and security needs,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in the news release. “We thank Governor Parson and the General Assembly for their ongoing support and commitment to ensuring our schools remain among the safest places for our students.”

DESE opened the application window on Thursday, August 3 for LEAs and nonpublic schools to apply for competitive grant funds.

Finished applications are due on September 8 and award notifications will be made toward the end of September.

