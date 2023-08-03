Geno Hess named to 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University graduate running back, Geno Hess, is among 35 players named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

From Peoria, Ill., Hess was a finalist for the award in each of the last two seasons. The Walter Payton Award is given annually to the national offensive player of the year in Division I FCS college football.

Hess finished fifth in the overall voting in 2022. This is the highest finish in the voting by an Ohio Valley Conference player since Eastern Illinois’, Jimmy Garropolo in 2013.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.