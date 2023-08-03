Flag poles bent in storms at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some flag poles were bent during storms Wednesday night, August 2 into Thursday morning at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
Photos of the flag poles were posted on the Facebook page for the veterans memorial.
Memorial leaders say the flags are being taken down to be repaired and won’t be put back up until at least Monday, August 7.
