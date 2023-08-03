Flag poles bent in storms at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some flag poles were bent during storms Wednesday night, August 2 into Thursday morning at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

Video from the First Alert Skycam Network shows heavy lightning in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri during storms Wednesday night, August 2.

Photos of the flag poles were posted on the Facebook page for the veterans memorial.

Memorial leaders say the flags are being taken down to be repaired and won’t be put back up until at least Monday, August 7.

