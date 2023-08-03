Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Five SEMO players named to Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams

The new Redhawks redesign uses ‘SEMO’ as the preferred reference for Southeast Missouri State...
The new Redhawks redesign uses ‘SEMO’ as the preferred reference for Southeast Missouri State University in Athletics. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University placed five players on the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams.

Offensive lineman Zack Gieg (First-Team), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (First-Team), defensive back Lawrence Johnson (First-Team), running back Geno Hess (Second-Team) and inside linebacker Bryce Norman (Second-Team) represented the SEMO Redhawks.

Geno Hess has also been named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

Bryce Norman and Lawrence Johnson have also made the 2023 Buch Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Courtney Estes, a recent graduate of Mt. Vernon Township Highschool, tragically died Sunday...
One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash
The Du Quoin State Fair has finalized its 2023 Grandstand lineup.
Du Quoin State Fair announces complete 2023 Grandstand lineup; includes Larry the Cable Guy, Randy Houser & Flo Rida
Police say early on Tuesday morning, Aug. 1, 18-year-old Mercedeys Culligan was walking near...
Reward up to $42,500 for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City

Latest News

It’s been nearly five years since a major artist played on the Southern Illinois University...
Major artists return for concerts at Banterra Center on SIU campus
From left: Sara Fondaw, Randy Bresett and John Clark were arrested in connection with a drug...
3 indicted in McCracken Co. drug investigation
James Dawson, 66, of Hillsboro, Ill., was arrested for custodial sexual misconduct and criminal...
Sonographer contracted by Ill. Dept. of Corrections accused of sexual abuse
Power outages are being reported as storms moved through the Heartland late Wednesday night,...
Power outages reported in the Heartland