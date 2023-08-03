Five SEMO players named to Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University placed five players on the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Teams.

Offensive lineman Zack Gieg (First-Team), wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (First-Team), defensive back Lawrence Johnson (First-Team), running back Geno Hess (Second-Team) and inside linebacker Bryce Norman (Second-Team) represented the SEMO Redhawks.

Geno Hess has also been named to the 2023 States Perform Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List.

Bryce Norman and Lawrence Johnson have also made the 2023 Buch Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List.

