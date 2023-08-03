First Alert: Tracking morning storms, afternoon heat

Heartland Votes
Lightning has been fierce with storms overnight and this morning.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Thunderstorms from overnight look to linger this morning, but move out by mid-morning.

Even as storms wind down, the flash flood threat remains because of elevated storms lined up to our northwest.

Drivers traveling before daylight are urged to be cautious. Some roadways will likely be flooded.

This afternoon will be mainly dry under partly cloudy skies as heat and humidity increases.

Highs will rebound into the low 90s, especially in our southwestern counties.

Heat warnings and advisories are in effect.

The trend for occasional thunderstorms look to remain with us through the weekend, although becoming more scattered.

Strong storms and localized flooding continue to be a threat.

Highs this weekend will likely sneak back into the 90s over most of the Heartland, before a cold front moves through Sunday night or Monday morning.

There could be some strong storms associated with this front, followed by slightly cooler and less humid conditions for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

