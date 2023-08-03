First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Our active and occasionally stormy pattern is set to continue. Northwest flow combined with a stalled frontal boundary will mean the threat of occasional rain and storm complexes moving through will continue into the upcoming weekend, with strong storms and localized flooding possible. In the short term, rain and thunderstorms from overnight will likely linger into this morning, but should move out by about mid-morning, leading to a mainly dry remainder of the day with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will rebound into the low 90s especially in our southwestern counties: official heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect.

Occasional thunderstorms look to remain with us through the weekend, although becoming more scattered. Highs this weekend will likely sneak back into the 90′s over most of the area, before a cold front moves through Sunday night or Monday morning. There could be some strong storms associated with this front, followed by slightly cooler and less humid conditions for much of next week.

