Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Unsettled pattern continues.....heat and humidity sneaking back as well....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our active and occasionally stormy pattern is set to continue. Northwest flow combined with a stalled frontal boundary will mean the threat of occasional rain and storm complexes moving through will continue into the upcoming weekend, with strong storms and localized flooding possible. In the short term, rain and thunderstorms from overnight will likely linger into this morning, but should move out by about mid-morning, leading to a mainly dry remainder of the day with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will rebound into the low 90s especially in our southwestern counties: official heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect.

Occasional thunderstorms look to remain with us through the weekend, although becoming more scattered. Highs this weekend will likely sneak back into the 90′s over most of the area, before a cold front moves through Sunday night or Monday morning. There could be some strong storms associated with this front, followed by slightly cooler and less humid conditions for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
$30K reward now offered for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Flash flood watch
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 8/2/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 8/2/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/2/23
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 8/2/23
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 8/2
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 8/2