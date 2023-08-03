Dyersburg police looking for armed robbery suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Neighborhood Market on Gordon Street around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2.

Store personnel told officers a man wearing all black and a ski mask was armed with an AR-15-style long gun when he entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.