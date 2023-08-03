Drier conditions for the afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hello Heartland, after multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning we are finally starting to see some clearing. Most of the afternoon should stay dry and cloudy, with the exception of an isolated shower possible. Still be on alert for flooded areas, the flash flood watch should expire around 1pm today. Parts of the Bootheel and SE MO are under a heat advisory, if the sun starts to come out it could become very hot and sticky with dew points trending in the middle 70s. There is another round of showers expected overnight tonight into early morning Friday.

Temperatures throughout the rest of the week are going to stay near normal in the upper 80s lower 90s. Low temperatures staying slightly above 70. More rain is possible Saturday morning, models are shifting those storms more to our eastern counties right now. Sunday, a cold front moves through bringing once again showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

