Cape Girardeau police: Man caused disturbance, tried to entice minor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of causing a disturbance and trying to entice a minor on Wednesday afternoon, August 2.

Adam Cromer, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested for felony enticement of a child. He’s being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 1100 block of Landgraf around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Cromer sitting in the street.

Police detained him and residents in the area told them Cromer was “acting unusual,” yelling profanities at neighbors and acting erratically. Cromer is also accused of trying to entice a minor.

