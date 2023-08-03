Heartland Votes
3 seriously injured in shooting at Mayfield apartment

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were rushed to local hospitals after an early morning shooting in Mayfield on Thursday, August 3.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, officers and Graves County deputies responded around 4:45 a.m. to a shooting report at the Plaza Apartments.

When they arrived, police said they found three gunshot victims with serious injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear at this time, but police said there is a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.

Police assured there is not active threat to the public and more information will be released at a later time.

