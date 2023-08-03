3 indicted in McCracken Co. drug investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were indicted in connection with a McCracken County drug investigation.

Sara Denise Fondaw, 49, of Paducah, was arrested on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine over 2 grams.

Randy Bresett, 54, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine - firearm enhanced, trafficking in marijuana - firearm enhanced and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Clark, 58, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives made an undercover crystal meth purchase from Sara Fondaw.

In addition, detectives say they identified Bresett as being involved with illegal drugs and guns. They served a search warrant at his home on Thursday, July 13 where they found and seized crystal meth, marijuana, multiple guns and other items consistent with the use and sale of illegal drugs.

Detectives say Clark was living on Bresett’s property and was in possession of crystal meth, marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, July 28, a McCracken County Grand Jury indicted the trio.

Fondaw, Bresett and Clark were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 2 and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, additional arrests are pending on additional drug investigations and indictments.

