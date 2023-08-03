Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 mail carriers robbed at gunpoint less than 15 minutes apart, police say

Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies involving mail carriers. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Cate Cauguiran
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies targeting mail carriers.

The crimes happened on the same day, within 15 minutes of each other.

According to police, a 52-year-old letter carrier was walking away from a home on the northwest side on Tuesday when he was shot by two men who attempted to rob him.

Neighbors said the letter carrier has served their community for at least 15 years.

Ali Sanchez, who lives steps away from where the shooting happened, said she saw someone in a white Kia circling the block just before she heard a gunshot.

“He was speeding through the alley and then the second time he came around was when he shot the guy, and then all our neighbors started running,” she said.

Postal inspectors now say the white Kia seen in surveillance video is linked to a second armed robbery of another letter carrier.

The second robbery took place fewer than 15 minutes after the first mail carrier was shot.

Elise Foster, with the National Association of Letter Carriers, said the two crimes add to dozens of other robberies targeting letter carriers in the city this year.

“I represent over 5,000 letter carriers, about 3,800 actives that are out there on the street every day to deliver the mail, and they want to know that they are protected and they have to be protected,” she said.

Police said the letter carrier who was shot went to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have yet been named in the crimes.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
$30K reward now offered for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City

Latest News

A police K-9 named Sir has been shot and killed in the line of duty in San Diego.
Police K-9 killed by gunman in standoff: ‘He was a beloved member of our department’
Law enforcement has cleared traffic on State Highway 37 from south of Benton to Yellowbanks Road.
Traffic cleared on State Hwy 37 in Benton, Ill.
A police chase ends on a college campus with a shootout that kills the suspect and a police dog...
Police chase ends on a college campus with a shootout that kills suspect, police dog
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald...
Prosecutors may be aiming for quick Trump trial by not naming alleged conspirators, experts say