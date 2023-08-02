Heartland Votes

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend arrested

Connie Gordon, 25, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg at an apartment in...
Connie Gordon, 25, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg at an apartment in McCracken County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators say an argument led to the stabbing of a man in McCracken County on Monday afternoon, August 1.

Deputies were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of South Friendship Road to a report of a woman threating her boyfriend with a knife.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned the woman had stabbed her boyfriend in the leg.

Deputies collected evidence at the scene and arrested 25-year-old Connie Gordon.

Gordon was booked into the McCracken County Jail on an assault second degree (domestic violence) charge.

