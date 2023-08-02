Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend arrested
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators say an argument led to the stabbing of a man in McCracken County on Monday afternoon, August 1.
Deputies were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of South Friendship Road to a report of a woman threating her boyfriend with a knife.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned the woman had stabbed her boyfriend in the leg.
Deputies collected evidence at the scene and arrested 25-year-old Connie Gordon.
Gordon was booked into the McCracken County Jail on an assault second degree (domestic violence) charge.
