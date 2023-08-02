Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigators say an argument led to the stabbing of a man in McCracken County on Monday afternoon, August 1.

Deputies were called shortly after 3:15 p.m. to an apartment on the 200 block of South Friendship Road to a report of a woman threating her boyfriend with a knife.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned the woman had stabbed her boyfriend in the leg.

Deputies collected evidence at the scene and arrested 25-year-old Connie Gordon.

Gordon was booked into the McCracken County Jail on an assault second degree (domestic violence) charge.

