Heartland Votes

Two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share the importance of supporting local, Black-owned businesses

Black Business Month
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - August is National Black Business Month and two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share their experiences, and the importance of supporting local, Black-owned businesses.

Rick James is the owner of The Perfect Gentleman, a barbershop in Cape Girardeau. James has been cutting hair for 25 years and says it’s been a journey to get to where he is now.

“Learning how to run a business and managing money and dealing with people--that was hard,” James said. “To have the clientele that I have and interacting with people is just an amazing thing. We have a very diverse clientele: a lot of people of different cultures. I come in contact and get to meet a lot of interesting people.”

Working with a diverse clientele plays a big role in growing a business. Micheal Curry, owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, says it’s important to support local Black businesses.

“It helps everyone experience culture through similar interests and by saying that, I mean there’s a huge difference between two hamburger shops: one may be owned by a Black person, one may be owned by another culture--but the way they present it is different,” Curry said.

Trying something new can be exciting, but it can also be a big leap of faith.

“If you’re thinking about starting your business--just take the leap. It’s always going to be scary, you’re never going to be ready for it,” Curry said. “It’s kind of like having a baby: you’re never going to be ready for it. It is your baby, but you have to be willing to make sacrifices for the thing that you want to do and the thing that you love.”

James says building a business is a lot of work, but it is worth it.

“Be ready to work. Understand that it’s something that is not easy,” James said. “It’s definitely not for the weak, but it can be done if you’re passionate about it and if it’s something that you really want to do. Just be ready to work.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Mitchell L. Sharp, 30, was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless...
18-year-old hit, killed by vehicle in Mt. Vernon identified; driver arrested
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Latest News

After recent violence against juveniles and various city ordinance violations, the East Prairie...
East Prairie Police Dept. announces temporary changes to improve safety for juveniles
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man
A man from Benton, Kentucky, was arrested this weekend for attempting to steal catalytic...
Benton, Ky. man arrested for attempting to steal catalytic converters
A man pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed...
Man to be sentenced for federal hate crime, arson charges in connection with Cape Girardeau Islamic Center fire