Traffic Alert: Law enforcement diverting traffic on State Hwy 37 in Benton, Ill.

Law enforcement is diverting traffic on State Highway 37 from south of Benton to Yellowbanks...
Law enforcement is diverting traffic on State Highway 37 from south of Benton to Yellowbanks Road.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Law enforcement is diverting traffic on State Highway 37 from south of Benton to Yellowbanks Road.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a semi-truck carrying a wide load was unable to continue northbound on State Highway 37 in Benton and must be backed down the highway until it reaches a safe place to turn around.

Officials estimate the wide load carrier may need to back all the way down to Yellowbanks Road.

Motorists are asked to completely avoid using State Highway 37 south of Benton to Yellowbanks until further notice. Drivers will be re-routed if they enter the area.

