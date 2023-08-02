Summer camp gives kids chance to learn life skills while having fun

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A summer camp in southeast Missouri is giving kids a chance to learn a few life skills while also having a little fun.

The camp uses hands-on activities that organizers hope the students will use well into their adult life.

”We want to teach them skills that are going to actually benefit them.”

At Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, the lesson for the day isn’t about math or reading it’s about camp life.

“They pitched tents, they made lanterns and painted rocks, anything that they would need for a camping trip and to do on their own in a camping experience,” said Bryars.

And these skills are already making a difference for this group of kids.

“I’ve learned a lot, like a whole bunch,” said Madeline Love, who attended the camp.

“It’s new to me. I’ve only seen my parents do it before and I’ve never got to do it, so this is my first time doing it and it was fun,” said Mackenzie Loflin, another camp attendee.

Connor Bryars, community development director, said she hopes having camps like this every year will make a difference.

“We know that kiddos learn best through play, they communicate best through play, so we try to incorporate skills that they need to know into fun activities that way they’re retaining it,” Bryars explained.

In the two-week long camp the kids learned about farming, first responders and even how to check the fluids and tire pressure on a car.

These were lessons the students were excited for.

“I like how we learn new stuff every day, and you get to learn in the future of how to take care of people,” said 12-year-old Mackenzie Loflin.

“Building the tent and how teamwork is a lot much better than working by yourself. You can get a lot of stuff done faster if you work with a team,” Booner Ditto, camp attendee, added.

Bryars said introducing the kids to a variety of life skills early on can help better prepare them for the future.

“We live in a social media world right now, and these are all skills that they can carry out with them later on in their life and adult life that they need to know and they’re not being taught,” Bryars said.

The camp wraps up this week and they plan to do it again next year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.