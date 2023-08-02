Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Summer camp gives kids chance to learn life skills while having fun

The camp uses hands-on activities that organizers hope the students will use well into their...
The camp uses hands-on activities that organizers hope the students will use well into their adult life.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A summer camp in southeast Missouri is giving kids a chance to learn a few life skills while also having a little fun.

The camp uses hands-on activities that organizers hope the students will use well into their adult life.

”We want to teach them skills that are going to actually benefit them.”

At Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center in Charleston, the lesson for the day isn’t about math or reading it’s about camp life.

“They pitched tents, they made lanterns and painted rocks, anything that they would need for a camping trip and to do on their own in a camping experience,” said Bryars.

And these skills are already making a difference for this group of kids.

“I’ve learned a lot, like a whole bunch,” said Madeline Love, who attended the camp.

“It’s new to me. I’ve only seen my parents do it before and I’ve never got to do it, so this is my first time doing it and it was fun,” said Mackenzie Loflin, another camp attendee.

Connor Bryars, community development director, said she hopes having camps like this every year will make a difference.

“We know that kiddos learn best through play, they communicate best through play, so we try to incorporate skills that they need to know into fun activities that way they’re retaining it,” Bryars explained.

In the two-week long camp the kids learned about farming, first responders and even how to check the fluids and tire pressure on a car.

These were lessons the students were excited for.

“I like how we learn new stuff every day, and you get to learn in the future of how to take care of people,” said 12-year-old Mackenzie Loflin.

“Building the tent and how teamwork is a lot much better than working by yourself. You can get a lot of stuff done faster if you work with a team,” Booner Ditto, camp attendee, added.

Bryars said introducing the kids to a variety of life skills early on can help better prepare them for the future.

“We live in a social media world right now, and these are all skills that they can carry out with them later on in their life and adult life that they need to know and they’re not being taught,” Bryars said.

The camp wraps up this week and they plan to do it again next year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

Nicholas Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges in connection with...
Man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for Islamic Center arson
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill that will establish a full day...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Full Day Kindergarten
38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a grand opening celebration for its new...
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host grand opening for new clinic