Southern Illinois farmers facing challenges with drought then heavy rainfall

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Farmers in southern Illinois say the weather’s causing them a number of challenges this summer.

Amid a summer drought, many farmers have been praying for rain, but when it finally came, some say it was more than they asked for.

“It’s been pretty challenging, the downpours have certainly washed away a lot,” said Brian Elias, co-owner of Pink Tiger Farm.

Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams are the owners of Pink Tiger Farms.

While they’ve been hoping for rain amid dry conditions, they say recent storms have been costly.

“We’ve sat out just watching from our house and then all of a sudden that gust would come through and you’d see everything just bend over and you’re like how much did I lose right there? And it doesn’t seem like really there’s much you can do to protect against that,” said McAdams.

In Carbondale, one farmer is noticing those challenges from the severe weather this summer.

“It’s a real challenge,” said Bruce Chrisman, owner of Country Sprouts Organic.

He says the summer heat is making it hard to grow lettuce.

“The drought forces you to go to overhead irrigation to get things started. We use drip irrigation which works well once the plants are established. But before then like with lettuce there were certain points when you tried to transplant lettuce you’d lose all of it literally,” said Chrisman

Chrisman says he’s happy to see the rain, he just wishes it was more spread out.

“We got 4 or 5 inches over a 2 day period, we were thankful for that but it was too much, a lot of it ran off and so actually now it’s getting dryer again,” said Chrisman.

Back at Pink Tiger Farm, Elias tells me they planned for the elements this year and it wasn’t enough.

Now they’re looking ahead to next year and wondering what will come.

“We’re talking about it the other day and what does that plan look like and it looks like another $1,200 or $1,300 in equipment,” said Elias.

Despite the challenges, both farms say they still have a solid crop this year.

They both sell their produce at the Carbondale Farmers Market.

