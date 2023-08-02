Sikeston to double the number of Flock cameras in city

Heartland Votes
The City of Sikeston plans to purchase more Flock system, license plate reader (LPR), cameras.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
According to the city, they plan to buy four more cameras, which would double the number in use.

City leaders said they system has led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles, two stolen license plates, finding a missing person and locating a person with an active arrest warrant.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Ryan Smith said the cameras have proven to be useful with investigations.

Officers reportedly used the system to find a suspect involved in the leaving the scene of crash.

Smith said in a four-week span, the four cameras logged 523,584 scans.

“You can drive through all four of our LPRs, multiple times in one day, multiple times in that month, and it is still just going to count it one time,” explained Smith. “In a four-week period, it scanned a little over 90,000 vehicles. Those four LPRs are pretty busy and doing a good job for us so far.”

The system keeps the data for 30 days.

Information collected is shared with other law enforcement agencies who also have the Flock camera system ,which includes Cape Girardeau and Carbondale.

The city first announced they would be using the LPR cameras earlier this year.

