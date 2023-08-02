Robinson sentenced to 7 years for domestic assault

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man released from prison in 2018 has now been sentenced to seven years in prison.

David Robinson was sentenced on August 2 to a second-degree domestic assault charge.

According to police, Robinson assaulted a woman at a Sikeston liquor store on August 23, 2020.

In May 2020, Robinson reached an $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston for wrongful conviction and incarceration.

