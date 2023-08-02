Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Robinson sentenced to 7 years for domestic assault

David Robinson was sentenced on August 2 to a second-degree domestic assault charge.
David Robinson was sentenced on August 2 to a second-degree domestic assault charge.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man released from prison in 2018 has now been sentenced to seven years in prison.

David Robinson was sentenced on August 2 to a second-degree domestic assault charge.

According to police, Robinson assaulted a woman at a Sikeston liquor store on August 23, 2020.

In May 2020, Robinson reached an $8 million settlement with the City of Sikeston for wrongful conviction and incarceration.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Southeast Missouri State University is now offering in person training seminars to get people...
Southeast Missouri State University offers in person training seminars for substitute teaching
Nicholas Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges in connection with...
Man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for Islamic Center arson
Cape Events revealed that Greg Baldwin, voice actor known for Uncle Iroh and Aku, will be...
Cape Events announces voice actor as final guest for Cape Con 2023