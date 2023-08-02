Heartland Votes

A rare opportunity to see a second corpse flower

Thousands visit MoBOT to see corpse flower
Thousands visit MoBOT to see corpse flower
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, crowds flooded the Missouri Botanical Garden to see Octavia, a corpse flower only in bloom for 24 hours.

The corpse flower is known for its rare blooms, deep red colors, and smell.

Catherine Martin, with the Missouri Botanical Garden, said, “It does smell like rotting meat.”

The smell did not keep away over six thousand visitors.

Martin said, “People were here until 3 a.m. or later just waiting to see and smell the corpse flower.”

While no longer in bloom, there is a rare opportunity to see another corpse flower this summer.

Earlier this year, Octavia split into another flower named Augie. This flower, a clone of Octavia, is expected to bloom 7 to 10 days later.

The Botanical Garden predicts Augie will bloom between Aug. 9 and 14.

Martin said, “We’ll announce as soon as we know.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man
SoutheastHEALTH announced it will join St. Louis-based Mercy’s hospital system.
SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system

Latest News

After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
18-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Calvert City, Ky.; local Dairy Queen offers $10,000 reward for information
August is National Black Business Month and two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share their...
Two entrepreneurs in the Heartland share the importance of supporting local, Black-owned businesses
After recent violence against juveniles and various city ordinance violations, the East Prairie...
East Prairie Police Dept. announces temporary changes to improve safety for juveniles
The FBI now have the results from their nationwide enforcement campaign known as “Operation...
FBI conducts nationwide sex trafficking operation
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man