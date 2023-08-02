Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

‘Rally Runner’ indicted in connection with riot at US Capitol on January 6

Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as the "Rally Runner," was charged in connection to the U.S....
Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as the "Rally Runner," was charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.(Court document)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV) -- A Cardinals fan known as “Rally Runner” because he runs around Busch Stadium with his face painted red during Cardinals games, is facing federal charges in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Daniel Donnelly Jr. was indicted on federal charges including intent to disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions and to obstruct, or impede passage through or within, the grounds of the Capitol Building.

Donnelly was spotted by law enforcement and others at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was wearing red face paint, sunglasses and a red “Keep America Great” hat, a red jacket, red pants or red shorts and red high socks. Federal authorities say he was captured on camera making his way to the front of the crowd near a tunnel where members of Congress enter the Capitol. He was also recorded helping the crowd pass a ladder and obtain a riot shield as rioters made their way to the entrance. Capitol police tried to push the rioters back to secure the tunnel; prosecutors say police yelled at rioters to move back but several of the rioters surged forward to attack officers. While this was going on, authorities allege that Donnelly held the line as rioters sprayed chemicals on Capitol police.

Federal authorities say other rioters used Donnelly as a shield as they pushed forward, with Donnelly pushing officers back.

Donnelly later admitted to being at the Capitol that day in a Facebook video posted later on January 6. Days later, he admitted the same thing to an FBI agent when he was interviewed at his St. Louis home.

He is one of several people from the St. Louis area charged in connection with the riot that occurred on January 6.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise....
Mississippi River levels on the rise due to heavy rain
A conserve water order issued for Butler and Wayne Counties will be lifted Wednesday night,...
Conserve water order in Butler, Wayne Counties to be lifted Wed. night
After an 18-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, her former employer is...
$30K reward now offered for tips leading to arrest of deadly hit-and-run driver in Calvert City
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released a report on maternal mortality...
DHSS releases report on pregnancy-related deaths in Mo.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill that will establish a full day...
Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Full Day Kindergarten