One Heartland high school mourns the loss of recent 2023 graduate

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland high school is offering counseling services after a recent graduate was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

18-year-old Courtney Estes died on Sunday, July 30, when a vehicle rolled over and crashed into a home on the 600-block of Main Street in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Estes graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School earlier this year.

The new school year doesn’t start for two more weeks, but Superintendent Melanie Andrews says arrangements will be made for anyone who feels like they need someone to talk to.

“Anyone is welcome, even our current student body. Maybe you didn’t even know Courtney, but you’re upset because of what happened to her or you think about a tragic life taken too soon,” Andrews said. “If someone is impacted by this and they just need someone to listen--maybe they just need a hug, maybe they just need a quiet place to sit--we’re here and we can do that.”

Andrews says people wanting counseling services during this time should call the school or reach out through email or social media.

One of Estes’ former teachers, John Kabat, says the news startled him.

“It startled me because it was one of my students and all your students are like part of you, you feel like you’re always going to be there for them,” Kabat said.

Kabat added that his door is also open for anyone who needs to talk.

A visitation for Estes will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Hughey Funeral Home.

