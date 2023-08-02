Nacho average spill: Hundreds of cans of cheese coat Ark. interstate

PRESCOTT, Ark. (WMC) - Who’s got the tortilla chips?

A crash in southeast Arkansas caused a big, cheesy mess on Tuesday.

A truck carrying hundreds, maybe thousands, of cans of nacho cheese was involved in a crash on I-30 near Prescott, Arkansas.

The yellow cheese covered the roadway as crews worked to clean it up.

The mess has since been cleaned up, but we’re going to guess the smell hasn’t, so if you’re heading that way--maybe roll up the windows.

Taco Tuesday, anyone? A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott.



Things are all clear now and traffic is moving. pic.twitter.com/e6rKMXTk5Q — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) August 2, 2023

