Missouri nurse sentenced for taking leftover fentanyl from hospital

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former nurse from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau has been sentenced for stealing fentanyl from the hospital.

On August 1, U.S. District Judge, Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a registered nurse, Lindsey M. Francis, 35, to three years of probation, 200 hours of public service work, and a $5,000 fine.

Judge Limbaugh also ordered Francis to undergo drug treatment. She will be subject to random drug screenings.

On January 15, 2022, a colleague discovered a used syringe in a locker room in the hospital’s emergency room. A subsequent investigation revealed that a vial of fentanyl had been tampered with.

Confronted by hospital staff, Francis said that since June or July of 2021, she had taken and injected leftover fentanyl due to work and personal stress. The total amount of fentanyl diverted was determined to be less than 4 grams.

Francis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in May 2023 to one count of unlawfully acquiring a controlled substance.

