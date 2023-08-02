Heartland Votes
Mississippi River levels on the rise due to heavy rain

All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise.
All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise.
By Michale Johnson and Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise.

Right now, the river in Cape Girardeau is measuring at about nine and a half feet, but forecasters expect that to significantly change in the coming days.

The latest predictions have the river cresting at 19 and a half feet early next week.

