Mississippi River levels on the rise due to heavy rain
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise.
Right now, the river in Cape Girardeau is measuring at about nine and a half feet, but forecasters expect that to significantly change in the coming days.
The latest predictions have the river cresting at 19 and a half feet early next week.
