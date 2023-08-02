Mississippi River levels on the rise due to heavy rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All the rain in the forecast this week has the Mississippi River water levels on the rise.

Right now, the river in Cape Girardeau is measuring at about nine and a half feet, but forecasters expect that to significantly change in the coming days.

The latest predictions have the river cresting at 19 and a half feet early next week.

