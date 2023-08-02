Man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for Islamic Center arson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man charged with arson in a fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center received the max recommended sentencing.

Nicholas John Proffitt was sentenced to 191 months, or nearly 16 years, in prison.

Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges.

According to court documents, on April 24, 2020, the first morning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at around 4:50 a.m., Proffitt set fire to the Islamic Center at 298 Northwest End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

The center’s video security system showed Proffitt throwing multiple objects through the building’s glass window, causing to to break. He’s also accused of throwing two containers into the center through the broken window and stepped through the window to enter the center.

