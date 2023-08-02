Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for Islamic Center arson

Nicholas Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges in connection with...
Nicholas Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man charged with arson in a fire at the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center received the max recommended sentencing.

Nicholas John Proffitt was sentenced to 191 months, or nearly 16 years, in prison.

Proffitt pleaded guilty in December to hate crime and arson charges.

According to court documents, on April 24, 2020, the first morning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at around 4:50 a.m., Proffitt set fire to the Islamic Center at 298 Northwest End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.

The center’s video security system showed Proffitt throwing multiple objects through the building’s glass window, causing to to break. He’s also accused of throwing two containers into the center through the broken window and stepped through the window to enter the center.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

38-year-old Steven Michael Kirkwood of Malden was sentenced to life in prison for the August...
Malden man sentenced to life for 2020 shooting death
28-year-old Christopher Knuckles of Kennett was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory...
Kennett man sentenced for statutory rape
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The City of Sikeston plans to purchase more Flock system, license plate reader (LPR), cameras.
Sikeston to double the number of Flock cameras in city