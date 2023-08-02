Kentucky AG’s Office files lawsuit over alleged insulin pricing scheme

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that his office is filing suit against three pharmacy benefit managers for their role in an insulin pricing scheme.

CVS Caremark, Optum Rx and Express Scripts are the subjects of the lawsuit.



The lawsuit claims insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers worked together to manipulate and increase insulin prices.

“Both of them like to blame the other, and both of them do have some responsibility to be held accountable for the massive insulin prices we see here in the United States,” said Kentucky #insulin4all Chapter Advocate Angela Lautner.

The term “pharmacy benefit manager” refers to a third party that serves as a middleman between insurance companies, pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Angela Lautner questions why they exist at all.

“There are no pharmacy benefit managers anywhere else in the world, and as an advocate and as a person that uses this insulin. If pharmacy benefit managers are such a problem, then let’s just get rid of them,” said Lautner. “They are clearly not needed.”

According to the AG’s office, executives for PBMs recently testified that between ¢75 and ¢84 of every dollar spent on insulin goes directly to their affiliates.

“These lawsuits have been going on for a number of years, and it’s time that they come to a conclusion,” said Lautner. “Everybody knows that we are being taken advantage of and lives are literally being lost because of greed.”

The suit seeks civil penalties for violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act and is also requesting a jury trial.

Nearly 450,000 Kentuckians live with diabetes, and an additional 1.1 million are pre-diabetic.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Ohio have filed similar lawsuits in their respective states.

