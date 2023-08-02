Heartland Votes
Kennett man sentenced for statutory rape

28-year-old Christopher Knuckles of Kennett was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man has been sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain announced that 28-year-old Christopher Knuckles of Kennett was sentenced to 30 years in prison for statutory rape in the first degree.

Knuckles was originally set for a trial in May and plead guilty without an agreement of how long of a sentence he would receive.

No further information will be released to protect the victim.

