Kennett man sentenced to 35 years for first degree sodomy

32-year-old Travis Crane of Kennett was sentenced to 35 years in the Missouri Department of...
(Storyblocks)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - 32-year-old Travis Crane of Kennett was sentenced to 35 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy in the first degree.

Crane previously pled without an agreement about how long of a sentence he would receive.

He was also prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office and received 17 and a half years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons on this case.

No further information will be released to protect the victim due to the nature of the charges.

