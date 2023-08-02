Gov. Pritzker signs bill establishing Full Day Kindergarten

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a new House Bill that will establish a full day kindergarten program by 2027.

Signed on August 8, HB2396 will require each school board to establish a kindergarten program with full day attendance, beginning with the 2027-2028 school year.

Under this bill, every district must also establish a half-day program that is developmentally appropriate and provides opportunities for play-based learning. According to Gov. Pritzker, this will be essential for children to get the best start.

“Full day kindergarten is an essential step towards getting young Illinoisans off to the best possible start in their education, which has long-lasting positive effects on reading, math, and social skills,” said Pritzker. “From Smart Start to school funding to early childhood, we’re investing heavily in our state’s youngest residents because we know that every investment we make now is paid back multiple times over by engaged and educated citizens.”

Districts that currently do not offer a full-day program can apply for a waiver to extend the implementation date up to two years past the 2027-2028 school years if they meet certain criteria.

HB2396 also establishes the Full Day Kindergarten Task Force. The task force will conduct a statewide audit to inform the planning and implementation of full day kindergarten programs.

Members of the task force will be appointed by October 1, and will be issuing an interim report on November 15, 2024 and a final report no later than January 31, 2025. The task force will study the current state of full-day kindergarten, including district capacity to provide for full day kindergarten in the districts that do not currently offer full day and associated capital costs that may be needed for building expansion.

