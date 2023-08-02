Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear announces new build-ready site in Marshall Co.

Governor Andy Beshear announced a new build-ready site in western Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear announced a new build-ready site in western Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a new build-ready site in western Kentucky.

According to a release from the governor’s office on Wednesday, August 2, the new site will include a 120,000-square-foot building pad on more than 240 acres and will be zoned and developed for heavy industrial use.

The site has four-lane highway access available from U.S. Highway 641. The highway also provides access to Interstate 69, which is about 2 miles north of the site, and Interstate 24, which is 13 miles northeast of the site.

The release states all utilities, including true fiber redundancy, are available at the site. The site is in the Tennessee Valley Authority service region and is served by West Kentucky Rural Electric.

“The only way we are going to continue our historic economic momentum is by staying proactive and continuing to invest in site development throughout Kentucky,” Governor Beshear said in a release. “The work we are doing right now is paving the way for even more businesses and companies to locate in the commonwealth, bringing quality jobs and opportunities for communities across the state. I want to thank local leadership in Benton and Marshall County as well as regional and state officials who helped make this site certified and ready for business.”

According to the governor’s office, the site was selected in 2020 through the pilot Product Development Initiative program, which was established in 2019 and provided nearly $7 million in state funding for 20 site and building development projects statewide.

Including the new site in Benton, the governor’s office says the commonwealth is home to 22 active build-ready sites. They say multiple other locations across the state are currently working toward certification.

