Gearing up for the Gaucho Derby

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Morgan Williams of Cape Girardeau has ridden horses most of her life. Now she’s gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime in Argentina, and raising money for a charity close to her heart.

In February 2024, Williams will trade in the rolling hills of Missouri for the craggy peaks of Patagonia to compete against riders from all over the globe.

Williams is among 35 entrants selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants to ride in the Gaucho Derby, a long-distance endurance event that is known as one of the world’s toughest horse races.

“It’s a seven- to 10-day horse race where I will draw seven horses out of a hat. I’ve got to catch them, throw my saddlebags on and throw everything I need to survive the next 10 days has to go in there,” said Williams.

The Gaucho Derby pushes participants to the extreme in an ultimate test of survival, endurance and horsemanship across a minimum of 310 miles through some of the most rugged, and unforgiving terrain on planet earth.

“It’s straight up mountains, down rocky slides, you have to get off your horse and walk them down and you slide forever,” said Williams. “They have bogs. So, you might be riding along and it looks great and suddenly your horse sinks to its chest.”

The terrain isn’t all that will be working against Williams in the wilds of Patagonia. The weather isn’t likely to do her any favors either.

“On top of a hill it can be really cold because the wind is coming off the mountain. When they call it Biblical winds, they’re not joking,” said Williams. “The weather can go from 80 degrees during the day, and then at night it could be snowing. So you have to be prepared for all kinds of weather.”

The rules of the race state that she has to fit everything she needs to survive into saddlebags that must not weigh more than 22 pounds.

“My tent, my sleeping bag, I have a stove, a little burner to cook my food and boil water, a multi-tool – gotta have a multi-tool, a water filtration system,” said Williams. “It’s all stuff to survive - and it’s got to be waterproof.”

Williams will also have to pack necessities to take care of her horse too, because good horsemanship is an essential component the race. Riders have to stop at 18 checkpoints, and if their horse isn’t doing well, the rider is penalized.

“You have to pass a heart rate and a hydration test. They do a lameness exam, so they trot your horse off and make sure he’s not injured in any way,” said Williams. “So you really got to make sure you take care of your horse along the way.”

"These horses are wonderful, but they are a bit feral," said Gaucho Derby crew member, trainer and former participant Stephanie "Stevie" Delahunt. (Morgan Williams | Morgan Williams)

On top of all that, she’ll be riding a horse she’s never met before in her life.

“That is the scariest part,” said Williams. “I think you’d be crazy if you didn’t at least have some nerves about that, but that will be the fun part. Trying to figure a new horse out.”

“These horses are wonderful, but they are a bit feral,” said Gaucho Derby crew member, trainer and former participant Stephanie “Stevie” Delahunt. “They live out – so they are very attuned to their surroundings, which means they’re wary of you at first. So trying to catch a horse out of a pen is like catching a needle in a haystack. They [race participants] have to very quickly get to know them and earn their trust. So, there are some really epic tests of horsemanship in this race.”

With so many epic tests at every turn, Williams said if she can just finish the Gaucho Derby she’ll consider it a win.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a mental game,” Williams said.

Williams has already traveled to the remote region to train in the Gaucho Derby Academy, so she has some idea of what to expect. Still, she knows she will face unexpected obstacles that could cost her time, or potentially even cost her her life.

“It’s horses, so everything is dangerous. The only way they know you’re hurt is if your GPS stops moving for 30 minutes,” said Williams. “If you need to have everything in your mind controlled, this is not the race for you. This is more a case of you just go with it.”

“It’s a special thing to watch people thrive in an environment that’s very challenging and to have such wonderful empathy on top of that. It’s not just putting themselves in a difficult situation, but they’re putting the horse first. To watch that teamwork and that effort, it’s really an amazing process to be a part of and a really amazing test of the human spirit,” said Delahunt.

If Williams does happen to cross the finish line first, she will win some serious bragging rights. However, she’s not in it for glory. Her ride will raise money for the non-profit K9s for Warriors, which works to train rescue dogs as service animals for veterans.

“It’s two for one,” said Williams. “They rescue - so, you know, they take dogs that are in shelters and repurpose them to be PTSD support animals.”

That’s a mission that holds special significance for Williams. Her father, John Williams was a Marine Corps combat veteran who suffered from PTSD.

“My dad was in Vietnam and he shot cannons. So, he was right on the front lines,” said Williams. “He got to see, I’m sure, a lot.”

Sadly, John Williams can’t be there to cheer on his daughter as she rides in the Gaucho Derby. He passed away 10 years ago at age 64.

“From a stroke which they think could be linked to the war,” said Williams. “Agent Orange was right on the front lines. So they think that could be one of the reasons.”

Williams said she is carrying on her dad’s love of the outdoors, and he may be one reason she’s willing to brave unpredictable weather, rough terrain and countless unknowns to take on one of the world’s toughest horse races.

“I remember sitting on the porch, you know, just in thunderstorms, and we’d rather be outside and then inside, you know,” said Williams. “He would think this is awesome. He’d think I was crazy, but he would be like, super proud.”

Morgan’s already taken part in the Gaucho Derby Academy in Argentina, and will travel to Oregon later in 2023 for more training.

Williams is seeking donations through GoFundMe and corporate sponsorships to help her on her journey to the Gaucho Derby. The entry fee for the race is $16,500, and Williams also wants to raise as much money as she can for K9s for Warriors.

Once the race begins in February 2024, you can track Williams’ GPS progress live on the Gaucho Derby website.

