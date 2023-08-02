Heartland Votes

Former Sikeston officer sentenced to prison for deadly 2020 crash

Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of...
Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of 22-year-old Abagail Cohen.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Sikeston police officer was sentenced to prison after a woman was killed in a crash in 2020.

According to court papers, Andrew Cooper was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday, August 1 for the death of 22-year-old Abagail Cohen.

A Butler County judge sentenced Cooper to 10 years on the first degree involuntary manslaughter charge and four years for the armed criminal action charge. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Cooper was found guilty in June after a Butler County jury reached a spilt verdict.

State investigators say Cooper was behind the wheel on February 29, 2020, when his vehicle went through a stop sign and hit a second vehicle head-on.

Cohen, a passenger in that second car, was killed in the crash.

A jury in Poplar Bluff heard the case against Cooper on a change of venue, and a member of the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services prosecuted the case.

