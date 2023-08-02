CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was rainy start to the day and there is still some lingering showers. Hold on to that rain gear still because more rain is on the way. There is a flash flood watch until 1pm tomorrow afternoon, not everyone will see flooding but places that continue to see the heavy rainfall have the potential. Another round isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, some may turn severe producing damaging winds and hail.

Thursday morning, similar to what we saw this morning, more heavy rain expected across the Heartland through the early afternoon. Portions of SE MO are also under a heat advisory for tomorrow afternoon, the heat index could range from 105 to 110 during peak sunlight hours. Friday, we start to see partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

