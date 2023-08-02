Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Flash flood watch

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 8/2/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, it was rainy start to the day and there is still some lingering showers. Hold on to that rain gear still because more rain is on the way. There is a flash flood watch until 1pm tomorrow afternoon, not everyone will see flooding but places that continue to see the heavy rainfall have the potential. Another round isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening, some may turn severe producing damaging winds and hail.

Thursday morning, similar to what we saw this morning, more heavy rain expected across the Heartland through the early afternoon. Portions of SE MO are also under a heat advisory for tomorrow afternoon, the heat index could range from 105 to 110 during peak sunlight hours. Friday, we start to see partly sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Flooding is the primary a concern today and Thursday, but strong storms could develop later...
First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; search continues for wanted man
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 8/2/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 8/2/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/2
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 8/2
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/2
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/2