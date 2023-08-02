First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain threat is increasing this morning, with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected over the next 2 or 3 days. Northwest flow and a position just east of a stalled frontal boundary will allow clusters of thunderstorms to develop and move through the region from NW to SE every 12 hours or so. The heavy rain threat today (especially before noon) looks to be along and just west of the Mississippi River mainly over SE MO and SW IL. By afternoon it looks to be mainly dry with decreasing clouds and warm but not hot highs in the 80s.

Another couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely later tonight and perhaps again Thursday or Thursday night. These storms will likely be a bit farther east and impact more of IL, KY and TN. Over the weekend we’ll warm up and dry out a bit, but a cold front and upper trough are headed our way by early Monday…so a round of strong storms is possible, followed by a slight cooling trend next week.

