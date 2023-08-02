First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday

(KFVS) - The threat of heavy rainfall is increasing with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected over the next 2 or 3 days.

Northwest flow and a position just east of a stalled frontal boundary will allow clusters of thunderstorms to develop and move through the Heartland from northwest to southeast every 12 hours or so.

The heavy rain threat today, especially before noon, looks to be along and just west of the Mississippi River, mainly over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Flash flooding will also be a threat.

By afternoon, it will be mainly dry with decreasing clouds.

It will also be warm, but not hot. Highs will be in the 80s.

Another couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely later tonight and possibly again Thursday or Thursday night.

These storms look to track farther east and impact more of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

Much of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon.

Drier and warmer conditions arrive over the weekend.

A cold front and upper trough looks to head our way by early Monday, bringing a round of possible strong storms, followed by a slight cooling trend next week.

