Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heavy rain threat increasing; periods of storms likely through Friday

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 8/2
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The threat of heavy rainfall is increasing with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected over the next 2 or 3 days.

Northwest flow and a position just east of a stalled frontal boundary will allow clusters of thunderstorms to develop and move through the Heartland from northwest to southeast every 12 hours or so.

The heavy rain threat today, especially before noon, looks to be along and just west of the Mississippi River, mainly over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.

Flash flooding will also be a threat.

By afternoon, it will be mainly dry with decreasing clouds.

It will also be warm, but not hot. Highs will be in the 80s.

Another couple of rounds of thunderstorms are likely later tonight and possibly again Thursday or Thursday night.

These storms look to track farther east and impact more of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

Much of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon.

Drier and warmer conditions arrive over the weekend.

A cold front and upper trough looks to head our way by early Monday, bringing a round of possible strong storms, followed by a slight cooling trend next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball number of 24.
O’Fallon man’s Powerball ticket wins him $50k on his birthday
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
A pilot from Mount Vernon is dead after a helicopter crash in Washington County.
Mt. Vernon pilot dies in helicopter crash in Washington Co., Ill.
Authorities arrested Kayla Lyell (right) in connection with a sexual abuse and strangulation of...
Woman arrested in connection with sexual abuse, strangulation of minor investigation; authorities still searching for wanted man
SoutheastHEALTH announced it will join St. Louis-based Mercy’s hospital system.
SoutheastHEALTH joins Mercy’s hospital system

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Heavy rain is possible Wednesday and Thursday as repeated rounds of storms could move in from...
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain this week
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Potential for flash flooding