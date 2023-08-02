FBI conducts nationwide sex trafficking operation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KAIT) - The FBI now have the results from their nationwide enforcement campaign known as “Operation Cross Country”.

According to an August news release from the FBI, during this operation, the FBI worked alongside federal, state, and local partners, and identified and located nine missing juveniles.

“We wanted to get to these missing juveniles before the sex traffickers did,” said Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division. “We thank the Missouri Division of Social Services Children’s Division for partnering with us to provide the needs of these juveniles, so they do not fall prey to sex trafficking.”

A list of the law enforcement and non-government agencies the FBI worked with are listed below:

St. Louis County Special Investigations/MOICAC

St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)

Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division

Missouri Department of Social Services State Technical Assistance Team (STAT)

International Institute of St. Louis

The FBI teamed up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to concentrate on recognizing and tracking down individuals who are victims of sex trafficking. They are also working on investigating and apprehending all parties involved in both child sex and human trafficking..

The two-week campaign results are listed below:

Identifying and locating 200 victims of sex trafficking (adult and minor victims)

Identifying or arresting 126 suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses (adult and minor victims of sex and labor trafficking)

Identifying or arresting 68 suspects of sex and labor trafficking of adults

Locating 59 victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses

Locating 59 actively missing children

The Bureau uses Operation Cross Country to safeguard the most vulnerable individuals and promote awareness, collaboration, and reporting to the public to aid in the identification and rescue of victims.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.